WRESTLING ROUNDUP

Six Hornets finish day undefeated

GRAND HAVEN — Mendon’s wrestling team put on a great show finishing 5-0 in Saturday’s Grand Haven dual tournament and claiming the first-place trophy.

Mendon defeated Battle Creek Lakeview 38-27, Fruitport 59-15, Muskegon Reeths Puffer 36-22, Grand Haven 50-22 and Spring Lake 68-10.

“This was a really good day for us as a team because we competed so well without our full lineup and beat some really high caliber teams with a lot of firepower,” said Mendon coach Caleb Stephenson. “We are extremely proud of our boys, but know we still have a lot of work ahead and need to continue to grow.”

Nik Andaverde at 119, Wyatt Diekman (135), Skyler Crespo (140), Connor Henckel (160), Wyatt Cool (171) and Emmett Bingaman (285) were all undefeated on the day.

“Nik had a great tournament. He was on fire on his feet and looked relentless on the bottom. He avenged a loss from last season that really helped propel us to the win against Lakeview,” Stephenson said.

After wrestling up a weight class last weekend, Diekman returned to 135 where he really prospered.

“Wyatt came back and wrestled really well this weekend. If he can commit on his offense on his feet, he will be tough to beat,” Stephenson said.

Crespo, a defending state champion, had a great day for the Hornets.

“Skyler beat a very good Division 1 state placer from Grand Haven,” Stephenson said.

Henckel continued his surprising start to the season after taking last year off from the sport.

“Connor wrestled his freshman and sophomore year then took a year off. He cross-fit hard and has come back like a man on fire. We are very proud of Connor and can’t wait for him to continue to grow his confidence,” Stephenson said.

It was business as usual for Cool.

“Wyatt did a great job with his weight this week. He looked really tough today and we were really happy with his offense,” Stephenson said.

Bingaman had one of the toughest weight divisions on the day.

“Emmett wrestled tough in a very good heavyweight bracket today. He was in great position and got some falls against some very good wrestlers,” Stephenson said.

Finishing 4-1 for the Hornets were Kody Drewer (130) and Mikki Feister (215).

Going 3-2 for Mendon were Logan Hunter (125), Chris Rios (145) and Sam Cleveland (152).

“This was a great overall day. Even our guys in losses looked great. All of them looked really tough all day long,” Stephenson said.

Chiefs capture first at Jackie Besser Memorial Tournament

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon had five wrestlers finish the day undefeated and the Chiefs finished 5-0 as a team in Saturday’s Jackie Besser Memorial Tournament at home.

Jay Sosinski’s Chiefs defeated Marcellus (53-30), Otsego (55-24), Berrien Springs (63-18), Vicksburg (45-30) and Parchment (66-18).

Going unbeaten on the day for the Chiefs at 5-0 were Yzack Hagen (103), Evan Atherton (135), Kyle Black (140), Nate Weber (145) and Kobie DeBruine (285).

Finishing 4-0 for White Pigeon was Dakota Conley (125) and Carlos Castro (130).

Mason Aumack (215) went 4-1 for White Pigeon.

Earning three victories for the Chiefs were Austin Raymond (112), Lincoln Strawser (119/125) and Bruno Martinez (119, 125).

Kaleb Elkins (152) produced two wins for the Chiefs while Nathan Ross (171) won one match.

Two Falcons place at Marquette

MARQUETTE — Constantine has two wrestlers place in Saturday’s prestigious Marquette Challenge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Constantine finished in 11th place as a team with 43 points. Gaylord won the tournament with 240.

Senior Jack Jones (145) finished sixth for Constantine. Jones was defeated by Michael Carrasco of Grandville in the fifth-place match by a 9-3 decision.

