WRESTLING ROUNDUP

Trio of Wildcat grapplers go unbeaten in Vicksburg Tournament

VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers wrestling team finished 1-4 in Saturday’s Vicksburg Tournament.

Three Rivers finished in a 42-42 tie with Brandywine but lost the match on the eighth criteria, which is most first takedowns in the match. Portage Northern defeated Three Rivers 53-27. The Wildcats lost to Lakewood Lake O’Dessa 60-24 before earning its only win on the day over Vicksburg 48-28. Three Rivers fell in its final match to Dowagiac 51-27.

Tyler Moore at 285 pounds, Chris Morrill (140) and Lucas Jenkins (103) all finished the day with a record of 5-0.

DeWayne Johnson (152) finished 4-1 for the Wildcats.

Two Wildcat JVs place at Coloma

COLOMA — The Three Rivers junior varsity wrestling team competed in the Coloma JV Invite Saturday.

Javon Brown finished second with a 2-1 record, including a pin for Three Rivers.

Brady Schnetzler finished fifth for the ‘Cats with a record of 3-1, including three pins.

Mason Troyer finished 1-2 with a pin.

Matt Lough, Liam Wilson and Kaleb Massengill all lost two matches.

