WRESTLING ROUNDUP

Morrill claims 130 crown, Moore reigns at 215

OTSEGO — Two Three Rivers wrestlers claimed individual titles in Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Meet held at Otsego.

Junior Chris Morrill earned his first-ever league title by claiming first in the 130-pound division.

Also sitting atop of the podium for the Wildcats at the end of the day was junior Tyler Moore who claimed the 215-pound crown.

Morrill pinned James Seaver of Plainwell in 1:17 in the consolation semifinals before pinning Gabe Butzke of Allegan in the finals in 1:30.

“I wrestled okay today. I’m not used to on-site weigh-ins yet, but it’s nice to be a conference champion,” Morrill said.

Moore received a bye before pinning Mark Sumerix of Plainwell in 0:27 and Edwardsburg’s Quinlan Callicott in the finals in 1:17.

In the process, Moore boosted his career win total of 99 victories.

“It’s my first conference title and it’s great to be a conference champion. I got my head back into the game after an upsetting season last year. I’m just working hard and hoping to carry the momentum into the district tournament,” Moore said.

Freshman Eric Vergauwen finished second for Three Rivers at 135, while Brady Schnetzler (125) earned third for the Cats.

Vergauwen pinned Tyler Buddemeier of Vicksburg in 3:05 in the quarterfinals. Vergauwen won 6-4 in the semifinals over Tristan Mohrland of Allegan before losing in the finals 11-9 against Devonte Madison of Otsego.

Schnetzler pinned Mike Kirsch of Plainwell in the quarterfinals in 3:01. In the semifinals, Schnetzler was pinned by Edwardsburg’s Michael Tatay in 2:32. Schnetzler rebounded in the consolation semifinals by pinning Griffin Day of Vicksburg in 3:00. Schnetzler then earned a tight 7-6 win over Sturgis’ Jeremy Munoz.

At 103, Josh Starnes of Three Rivers was pinned in the quarterfinals by Tyson Emmons of Allegan in 0:13 and in the consolation semifinals by Ken Loehrs of Paw Paw in 1:23.

At 119, Trenton Moore of Three Rivers pinned Plainwell’s Jared Perez in 5:21. Caleb Letts of Otsego pinned Moore in 4:57. In the consolation semifinals, Moore pinned Jack Serbensh of Paw Paw in 4:41 before dropping a 7-2 decision in the consolation finals to Kenny Barrera Garcia of Sturgis by technical fall 17-2 at 5:00. Moore finished fourth on the day.

At 140, Andrew Lough of Three Rivers was pinned in the quarterfinals by Josh McMann of Edwardsburg in 1:08 and in 3:42 by Otsego’s Tyler Crabtree in 3:42.

At 145, DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers beat Tristan Jacobs of Allegan 15-13. Johnson lost his semifinal battle with Patrick Snyder of Edwardsburg 9-2 and fell in the consolation semifinals to Rick Holmes of Vicksburg 8-6.

At 152, Michael Draper of Three Rivers was pinned in the quarterfinals by Nick Bradley of Edwardsburg in 1:44 and in 2:54 in the consolation bracket by Zachery White of Paw Paw.

Five Mendon, two WP wrestlers claim BCS titles

NILES — With the postseason coming up this week, Mendon’s wrestling team completed the regular season in impressive fashion finishing runner-up in Saturday’s BCS Conference Championships at Niles Brandywine.

Bronson scored 263 points to earn first place in the tournament. Mendon scored 220 1/2 points for second followed by White Pigeon in third (151), Buchanan (120 1/2), Berrien Springs (113), Niles Brandywine (101), Comstock (83), Three Oaks-River Valley (48) and Cassopolis (48) tied for eighth, New Buffalo/Bridgman (4), Benton Harbor Countryside (2) and Parchment didn’t score.

Caleb Stephenson was proud of his team’s performance which saw the Hornets place 10, including seven finalists and five conference champions.

“We were very pleased with the way everyone wrestled today. We thought that we scored a ton of points in our matches, which is what we want to see, because that means that we are being offensive,” Stephenson said.

Winning conference titles for Mendon were Nik Andaverde (112), Wyatt Diekman (119), Skyler Crespo (125), Kaden Frye (145) and Wyatt Cool (160).

“All five of our champions looked very dominant en route to their victories,” Stephenson said.

Mendon’s head coach was especially pleased with Kody Drewer at 130 who finished runner-up.

“Kody is plain and simple on fire right now. He is getting better in every practice and every match. He is definitely around the corner,” Stephenson said.

Also earning a runner-up finish was freshman Emmett Bingaman (215).

Austin Samson (171) and Mikki Feister (189) both finished third for Mendon.

Payton Friel (103) earned fourth place for Mendon.

“We are pleased with where we are and our performance but are hungry to continue to grow and smash individual and team goals,” Stephenson said.

White Pigeon’s Kyle Black (130) and Nate Weber (135) both claimed weight class titles for the Chiefs.

Finishing second for White Pigeon were Evan Atherton (125) and Hunter Rummler (171).

Third-place finishes for White Pigeon were earned by Bruno Martinez (112), Lincoln Strawser (119) and Hunter Jourdan (152).

Winning one match apiece for White Pigeon were Abraham Garcia (140) and Kobie DeBruine (285).

Falcons’ Begley runner-up in SAC Individual Tourney

COLOMA — Devyn Begley of Constantine finished runner-up at 112 in Saturday’s SAC Individual Conference Tournament at Coloma.

Begley lost in the finals by pin in 3:18 to Ash Stokes of Marcellus.

Begley pinned Oracio Garcia of Bloomingdale in 1:41 and earned a 12-0 major decision over Myan DeHaan of Gobles to reach the finals.

Also placing for the Falcons were Jaxom Alwine (sixth, 125), Corey Anthony (third, 135), Roy Solis (fifth, 145), Andrew Carper (sixth, 171) and Matt Morey (fifth, 189).

