Wrestlers seek out state berths today in individual regionals

EATON RAPIDS — The Road to the Palace of Auburn Hills continues today for Three Rivers’ junior wrestlers Chris Morrill and Tyler Moore.

Morrill and Moore compete in the Division 2 Individual Regionals at Eaton Rapids.

Constantine has qualified seven grapplers for the Division 3 regionals at Delton Kellogg.

Bronson hosts the Division 4 regionals where 22 area athletes from Mendon, White Pigeon, Colon/Burr Oak, Schoolcraft and Marcellus will vie for berths in the state meet.

All meets start at 9:30 a.m. Starting weight is 160 pounds.

The top four place finishers in each of the 14 weight classes advances to the state finals March 2-4 at the Palace.

Division 2

Morrill and Moore hope to advance to the state meet.

Both are coming off second-place finishes in last week’s district tournament at Three Rivers.

Morrill has a tough row to hoe with the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5-ranked wrestlers all in his weight class.

Morrill (37-3) meets Jarred Thome of Charlotte (23-14) in his first round match.

Ranked No. 10 himself by michigangrappler.com, Morrill is ready to go.

“My goal has always been since I was a little kid was to make it to the Palace this season and to place in Top 3 at regionals,” Morrill said.

“I have three ranked guys in my bracket. I just need to take things one match at a time and execute my moves and wrestle like I know how.”

Moore (36-2) faces Jackson Northwest senior Josh Lewis (26-13) in his initial match of the day.

“My expectations are high to make it to state. I’m coming off a tough loss from districts so my drive to win is even bigger,” Moore said.

“I have to stay focused, wrestle smart and technical. It’s anybody’s game this weekend. It’s time to take what I’ve been working all year for this.”

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.