Wrestlers ready to rumble

THREE RIVERS — Wrestlers take the first step this week both in team and individual district tournaments with hopes of hoisting a state championship trophy or medal later this month and in early March.

Action begins on Thursday with team districts at two different locations for area schools.

Three Rivers hosts a Division 2 team district on Thursday.

Three Rivers battles fellow Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg in the first match at 6 p.m. with the winner facing Mattawan in the finals a few minutes after completion of the semifinals.

No. 3-ranked Mendon hosts a Division 4 district that same night. Caleb Stephenson’s Hornets (25-1) meet Colon in their opening match with the winner facing White Pigeon in the finals.

In Division 3, Constantine tangles with host Buchanan at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dowagiac faces Niles Brandywine on an adjacent mat in the other match.

District champions move onto team regionals Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Regional champions advance to the team state finals scheduled for Feb. 23-24 at the Wings Events Center in Kalamazoo.

Individual districts are on tap for Saturday in three divisions.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.