Wrestlers contend for state berths in individual regionals

WILLIAMSTON – Several area high school wrestlers seek out a state finals berth today when they compete in individual regional tournaments in Williamston and Hudson.

Three Rivers sends three grapplers and Constantine six to the Division 3 regionals at Williamston, while Mendon, Centreville, Colon, Marcellus and White Pigeon are all represented at the Division 4 regional in Hudson.

It will arguably be two of the toughest regionals in the state.

The top four finishers in each of the 14 weight divisions will advance to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Individual state championships March 1-2 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Starting weight for today’s regional meets will be 130.

Sophomore Brandt Lafferty at 119 pounds, along with seniors Brian York (160) and Mike Draper (189), are Three Rivers’ regional qualifiers. All three Wildcats will be vying for their first-ever trip to state.