Wresting Roundup

MARCELLUS — Three Rivers has three wrestlers claim weight class titles in the Marcellus Modern Woodsman Tournament.

Gull Lake won the tournament with 231 points. Three Rivers finished second with 173. Schoolcraft was fourth with 136.5. Marcellus placed seventh with 115.5. Colon finished in 11th place with 67 points.

Winning weight class championships for Three Rivers were freshman Lucas Jenkins at 103 pounds, along with seniors Chris Morrill (145) and Tyler Moore (215).

Jenkins defeated Trevor Pelton of Watervliet in the finals on a pin in 1:06.

Morrill earned his title with a 13-6 decision over Zach Wilkins of Cassopolis in the finals.

Moore defeated Logan Birchmeier of Gull Lake in the finals by technical fall 16-1.

Freshman Javon Brown (130) took fourth for Three Rivers. Brown was pinned in the consolation finals by Zach Girten of Gull Lake in 1:26.

Dewayne Johnson (140) from Three Rivers earned a 7-5 decision over Trenten Hoffman of New Buffalo in the consolation finals.

Colby Hasse (152) from Three Rivers was pinned in the consolation finals by Dakota Cowan of Buchanan in 3:30.

Michael Draper (171) took third for Three Rivers beating Jason Morgan of Marcellus 11-6 in the consolation finals.

Marcellus’ lone champ on the day was Ash Stokes (119).

Earning second-place finishes for Marcellus were Thomas Colley (160) and Mark Butz (171).

Morgan (171) finished fourth for Marcellus.

Blake Colley (152) was fifth for Marcellus. Marie Butz (171) took seventh and Tyler Lawless was eighth.

Mendon wrestlers dominate Clark Walker Memorial Invite

BRONSON — Mendon’s wrestling team competed in Saturday’s Clark Walker Memorial Invitational in Bronson where the No. 4-ranked Hornets finished the day 5-0 as a team overpowering all of its foes.

Mendon defeated Haslett 80-0, Berrien Springs 81-0, Lawton 60-12, Bronson 60-12 and Onsted 68-12.

“It was a solid day for us because we think that we may see Bronson and Lawton later in the postseason,” said Mendon head coach Caleb Stephenson.

Mendon had nine wrestlers finished the day undefeated at 5-0 and four that ended the day with a record of 4-1 and one other that finished 3-2.

Undefeated wrestlers on the day for Mendon included Kyle Drewer (103), Nik Andaverde (119), Logan Hunter (125), Wyatt Diekman (135), Skyler Crespo (145) and Wyatt Cool (171).

Going undefeated in four matches were Eric Vergauwen (140), Kaden Frye (152) and Connor Henckel (160).

Mendon’s wrestlers who finished 4-1 included Bodhi Miller (112), Mikki Feister (189), Emmett Bingaman (215) and Zach Duchene (285).

Jacob Dudley (130) finished the day with a respectable 3-2 for Mendon.

“Individually we performed very well, and saw some nice wins in some big time match ups,” Stephenson said.

Falcons win Comstock dual tourney

COMSTOCK — Constantine’s wrestling team finished 4-0 and took first place in Saturday’s Comstock team dual tournament.

“I’m very proud of the way the kids wrestled as a team today. They left it all out on the mat in every match. I can’t say enough about how hard they work,” said Constantine coach Dale Davidhizar.

Constantine defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42-30, Reading 63-18, Sturgis 39-36 and Marshall 45-30.

Finishing the day undeafeated for Constantine at 4-0 were Devyn Begley (112), Darren Begley (119), Roy Solis (140), Jack Jones (145) and Boe Eckman (189).

