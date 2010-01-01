WP golfers win Southwest 10 Conference Tourney, overall title

STURGIS — The White Pigeon boys’ golf team won Wednesday’s Southwest 10 Conference Championship Tournament at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Mark Olsen’s Chiefs, now 43-27 overall, won the 18-hole tournament with a score of 345 and also claimed the overall conference title.

Marcellus finished second in the tournament with 380. Centreville (385) earned third and Cassopolis was fourth but didn’t finish the required four golfers to score as a team.

Cole Shafer of White Pigeon was medalist on the day with an 83.

Blaine Shafer (86) was next for the Chiefs followed by Hayden Krogh (87) and Donovan Snook (89).

“Today was a much better day for us. Everyone seemed to be playing better, at least in spurts,” said White Pigeon’s coach.

“Cole played really well today. I couldn’t be happier for him. He has struggled a bit lately, but has been working hard on several things that are starting to show the results of that hard work. It was a round that could have been ever better with a little better short game. He has several chip shots that did not go according to plan. It could have been a 76 or 77 today with better chipping.”

Cole’s younger brother Blaine struggled a bit.

“Blaine struggled today and was not happy with his third-place finish. He needs to get back to being himself and playing within himself. Trying to do more than you can gets you in trouble. He is a great golfer when he keeps it simple and plays smart,” said White Pigeon’s coach.

Krogh ended up four overall individually.

“Hayden had an outstanding round today. He goes out there and very quickly goes about his business. I never know if he is playing well or playing poorly. When I ask him, ‘How are you doing?’ I usually get an OK and that is about it. Same thing today and he finishes fourth overall,” said White Pigeon’s coach.

White Pigeon’s coach was also pleased with the play of Snook.

“Donovan played really well today and was able to finish with a good score to help the team get the win today. He was happy and kept his composure very well and that contributed to him being able to shoot a good score,” said White Pigeon’s coach.

Marcellus was led by Josh Boyer with an 88. Also scoring for the Wildcats were Carson Sumners (93), Dacoda Ferguson (99), Simon Garcia (100) and Ethan Borger (107).

Carter Geigley (85) led Centreville. Shawn Larsen carded a 92 followed by Ethan Schrock (104), Nathan Wood (104), and Jeremian Koller (110).

Satchel Seals led Cassopolis with a 157.

White Pigeon competes in the Lawton Invitational Saturday at Lake Cora Hills.