WP golfers 11th in Coldwater Invite

COLDWATER — White Pigeon’s boys golf team shot a score of 362 Thursday and finished 11th in the Coldwater Invitational held at Coldwater Golf Club.

“We played another good round today. For the first tournament of the year I was very happy with the way we played. Finishing in the middle of the field that is dominated by Division I and Division II schools is a good day for White Pigeon,” said White Pigeon coach Mark Olsen.

“Shooting a 362 on a challenging course this early in the season is hopefully a sign of good things to come as the season progresses. Everyone had several strokes that could have been eliminated with more practice and better decision making, so we are on track to bigger and better things.”

DeWitt won the 18-hole event with a team score of 316.

Will Anderson of Portage Central was meet medalist with a two-under par 70.

Jordan Olsen led White Pigeon with a score of 79.

Other scores for the Chiefs included Blaine Shafer (93), Cole Shafer (95), Dakota Ryall (95) and Donovan Snook (111).

White Pigeon now has an overall record of 13-10.

White Pigeon competes in the BCS Central Jamboree at Pine View Golf Club on Monday at 4 p.m.