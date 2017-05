WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s baseball team dropped two games at home with St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic 14-1 and 15-0 Thursday.

Zane Shoppell and Tony Solis both had singles for White Pigeon.

Carter Grant suffered the loss on the mound for the Chiefs.

Cole Grant had a triple and Michael Bright added a single for the Chiefs.

Bright suffered the loss on the mound for White Pigeon.