Work ethic leads way for Lady Falcons’ soccer in inaugural season

Following the boys’ lead last fall, Constantine launched its first girls’ soccer team a few short weeks ago.

Head coach Cherilyn Borkholder and her assistant Michael Hoover are pleased with the progress the Lady Falcons have shown mid-way through its season.

“With a new program it is important to plant the seeds and grow the culture of what Constantine soccer is all about. We aren’t as concerned about the wins and losses as we are about being mentally tough, creating a work ethic and perseverance,” said Borkholder, a former standout at Westview High School in Topeka, Ind. and at Defiance College in Ohio.