Wolverine Conference honors four Three Rivers football players

THREE RIVERS — Four varsity football players from Three Rivers recently received recognition by the Wolverine Conference for their performance on the field during the 2019 season.

Senior Scott Schrader was named first-team All-Conference as a defensive back and earned second-team honors on offense as a wide receiver.

Schrader, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound two-year starter, caught 35 passes for 502 yards (14.3 per reception) and five touchdowns at receiver. He averaged 55.8 yards receiving per game.

Schrader also led Three Rivers defensively with 56 tackles, including 44 solo stops, two pass breakups and one interception.

Senior Devon Gidley (6-1, 200) was selected second-team All-Conference on defense at linebacker.

Gidley was second on the team in tackles with 43, including six for loss of yardage. He had one interception and three fumble recoveries.

Senior Bayne Willson (5-9, 210) received honorable mention honors as a defensive lineman.

Willson had 43 tackles, including 32 solo, two quarterback sacks, and had four forced fumbles.

Junior Luke Stasiuk (5-10, 220) earned honorable mention All-Conference honors as an offensive lineman.

Stasiuk, a first-year starter, was part of a young Three Rivers offensive line that helped the Wildcats average over 100 yards rushing per game and better than 200 yards passing.