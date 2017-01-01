Willie B. Wrong, Wing-T-ing-It finish 2017 season tied for title

THREE RIVERS — Two-time defending champion Willie B. Wrong and rookie Wing-T-ing-It have finished the 2017 prep football season tied for the overall title.

Willie B. Wrong and Wing-T-ing-It both finished the season in a deadlock for first place with an overall record of 90-19.

After finishing just 5-5 in his first crack at predicting local games, Wing-T-ing-It made an abrupt turnaround and battled Willie B. Wrong closely throughout the remainder of the season. Willie is still shaking his head wondering what Wing-T-ing-It’s method is for guessing the outcome of each week’s games. He admits he is impressed with Wing-T-ing-It’s football knowledge.

Ollie the Optimist and Ken I. Callum tied for second place with an impressive mark of 87-22. Our fifth panelist Mae B. Wright completed the season with a record of 86-23.

All five of our local prep prognosticators missed on their picks this week on Mendon’s state semifinal loss to Ottawa Lake Whiteford.

Every panelist selected Mendon as the winner. Ottawa Lake Whiteford defeated Mendon 50-21 at Howell High School on Saturday.

Although pleased with their winning percentages, our panelists will retreat to warmer places this winter to ponder their performance before returning next fall to lend their expertise on our local teams on the gridiron.

