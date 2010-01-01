Wildcats tied for fifth in final Michigan AP state football rankings

THREE RIVERS – Several area teams are mentioned in the final Michigan Associated Press high school poll released on Monday.

Three Rivers, which finished second in the final Wolverine Conference standings, finished tied with Harper Woods with a No. 5-ranking in the final Division 4 poll.

Three Rivers (8-1) will host Paw Paw (7-2) in a first-round playoff game at Armstrong Field Friday at 7 p.m. No. 1-ranked Edwardsburg (9-0) hosts Plainwell (6-3) in the other district game the same night.

Schoolcraft (7-2) finishes with a No. 9-ranking in Division 6. The Eagles, whose only two losses came to state-ranked Kalamazoo United and Berrien Springs, host Constantine (6-3) in a playoff opener Friday.

White Pigeon (7-2) finishes honorable mention in Division 8. Shawn Strawser’s Chiefs, who finished the season with six consecutive wins, faces unranked Mendon (5-4) in a playoff rematch in that division also on Friday.

