Wildcats snap skid by routing Rams

THREE RIVERS — A rescheduled game with the South Haven Rams might’ve been just what the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team needed Monday night.

Needing to make up some ground in the South Division of the Wolverine Conference, Three Rivers took care of business with a 66-50 win at home over South Haven.

“Tonight we talked about finishing shots. We put posters up all over the hallway by the locker rooms with the words finish all over them,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.



