Wildcats sixth in Allegan Jamboree

ALLEGAN – Three Rivers shot its lowest 9-hole score of the season and finished sixth in Monday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Allegan at Chesire Hills.
Three Rivers finished the day with a score of 192.
Edwardsburg kept its grip on sole possession of first place with its winning score of 164.
Allegan (178) took second followed by South Haven (183), Dowagiac (189), Plainwell (192), Three Rivers (192), Sturgis (207), Otsego (210), Vicksburg (214) and Paw Paw (222).

