Wildcats show improvement at Gull Lake Invitational

RICHLAND – The Three Rivers girls’ track and field team earned seventh and the boys’ finished in 11 place in Friday’s Gull Lake Invitational.

The Lady Wildcats totaled 49 ? points and the boys’ scored 18.

Three Rivers scored in all five field events in the girls’ meet.

Hadley Miller from Three Rivers won high jump (5-1).

Alexandria Deel took fourth in pole vault (7-6).

Alivia Knapp placed sixth in long jump (13-10 1/4) for the Lady Cats.

Illy Taylor finished seventh in shot put (28-9__1/2) and fourth in discus (85-1 1/2).

Madison Bowers tied for sixth in 100 (13.89) and took sixth in the 400 (1:08.03).

Gracie Bowers took seventh in the 300 intermediate hurdles (55.69).

Stephanie Pontius finished eighth in the 200 (29.38).

Knapp, Keaire McNair, Clariana Thomas, Gracie Bower combined for fifth in the 400 relay (55.46).