Wildcats overcome Shamrocks’ outside shot to win third straight

THREE RIVERS — Inspired by the school pep band, the Three Rivers varsity boys’ basketball team kept the rhythm going as claimed its third consecutive win with a 73-55 non-league win at home over Berrien Springs.

Three Rivers now takes a three-game winning streak into Thursday’s home contest against Portage Northern in its final game before the holiday break.

“Overall I felt we started the game well. Before tipoff I talked about controlling the tempo and you could really see that we did that tonight and rebounded the ball much better,” said Three Rivers’ head coach Brian Burg.

