Wildcats notch first win of the season against Plainwell

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — There’s just something about the Purple Palace that put the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team into a calmer state Friday night.
After opening the season with two road losses, Brian Burg’s Wildcats picked up their first win of the season with a 53-38 Wolverine Conference non-divisional win at home over Plainwell.
“We talked before hand about this being our first home game and how the crowd is going to come out wondering what kind of team (us) would show up. Our kids want to perform well out there,” Burg said.

