Wildcats look to send its seniors out on a winning note at home

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers entertains Plainwell tonight with the goal of sending its group of senior football players out with one final win on Armstrong Field.

Kick-off time is 7 p.m.

Both teams have struggled this season.

Three Rivers is 2-5 with its lone two wins coming on the road over Sturgis (21-6) and South Haven (28-6).

The ‘Cats dropped close games at home with Otsego (21-14) and Vicksburg (49-42). Eliminate the nine turnovers combined in those two losses, and Three Rivers would very well have a winning record at this point of the season.

Three Rivers is coming off a 50-7 loss at home last week to Division 3 No. 2-ranked and defending Division 4 state champions Edwardsburg. Plainwell, meanwhile, defeated Otsego 42-21.

Three Rivers defeated Plainwell 23-13 in last year’s matchup at Jack Streidl Stadium in Plainwell.

Chuck Hadley is in his first season as Plainwell’s interim head coach. Hadley took over after former coach Darren Conklin resigned a couple days into fall practice to concentrate on his business interests.

Plainwell finished 6-4 last season, including a 45-0 pre-district playoff loss to Edwardsburg.

Key seniors to watch for Plainwell include halfback/linebacker Bryce Marshall, halfback/linebacker Brett Taylor, tight end/defensive end Aiden Brown and halfback Devon Agusteli.

The Trojans start junior Jackson Vlietstra at quarterback and junior two-way line man Carter Cushman.