Wildcats look to clinch state playoff spot with win over South Haven

Four other area teams face key tests
By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

SOUTH HAVEN — The outcome of Friday’s local high school football games loom large for area teams still in the chase for a conference title, playoff berth and maintaining their state ranking.
One of the biggest games involves Division 4 No. 3-ranked and unbeaten Three Rivers (5-0), which visits winless South Haven (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division, unbeaten Constantine visits Schoolcraft for a key divisional showdown between two of the better defensive teams in the league.
Another key match takes place in Mendon where the Hornets look to derail a much-improved and unbeaten Centreville squad.
Here is a look at each matchup around the area.
 

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

