Wildcats look to avenge losses to Eddies

EDWARDSBURG — Three Rivers visits Edwardsburg Friday hoping to avenge a pair of earlier-season losses.

The Wolverine Conference South Divisional matchup will be a girls’ and boys’ varsity doubleheader.

Tipoff time for the girls’ game is 5:45 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7:15 p.m.

Here is a look at both matchups.

Girls Game

In the earlier-season games played at Three Rivers, the Lady Eddies posted a convincing 52-28 over the Lady Cats. Meanwhile, Edwardsburg pulled out a thrilling 47-46 win over Three Rivers in the boys’ contest.

Edwardsburg’s girls currently own first place in the division at 3-0 and are 10-0 overall and ranked No. 4 in this week’s Division 2 Michigan Associated Press state poll.

“Edwardsburg is playing really good basketball right now,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach Jason Bingaman.

Senior point guard Kaitlyn Zarycki, a four-year starter for Edwardsburg and returning first-team all-stater, is averaging 21.3 points per game, while junior guard Claire Bartz, daughter of Eddies’ football coach Kevin Bartz, averages 11 points.

“She (Zarycki) is a leader for them and they have a core group of girls who are athletic and play their roles well, especially defensively,” Bingaman said.

“They are a difficult matchup because they have lineups where all five girls can shoot from the perimeter and spread the floor. We have to take care of the ball and get good shots offensively, rebound like we have been, and communicate well defensively to make them work for their shots.”