Wildcats jump back into win column

ALLEGAN — It didn’t take long for the Three Rivers varsity boys’ basketball team to jump back into the win column.

Following last Friday’s disappointing loss at Otsego, Three Rivers went to work and delivered a 73-54 win at Allegan Tuesday.

The game didn’t start out as rosy as it ended for Three Rivers, now 3-2 overall and 2-1 for all Wolverine Conference games.

Three Rivers missed several easy shots in the opening period and wound up shooting 5-of-14 during the first quarter and trailed Allegan 15-12.

Allegan made 6-of-13 shots (46 percent) in the opening frame.

“I talked to our guys about finishing around the rim. We started doing a better job finishing in the second quarter,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

Three Rivers took a 33-30 lead over Allegan into halftime.

“Coming out of halftime again I talked about finishing shots and handling the ball against Allegan’s 1-3-1 half-court trap,” Burg said.

Three Rivers did that and carried a 54-45 lead with them into the fourth quarter.

Tirrell Hausmanis and Carson Charvat led Three Rivers with 19 points and 11 rebounds apiece.

But it was the contributions of people off the bench that Burg really stressed.

“It’s great to see other guys help out tonight coming off the bench,” Burg said.

Jensin Blyly, a junior, shot 3-of-3 from the floor and finished with seven points for the Cats. Senior postplayer Eric Johnson added four points and four rebounds for Three Rivers and Ashley Manansala scored four points.

See Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.