Wildcats go 1-2 in Hackett Catholic Prep Westside Shootout

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team finished 1-2 in Saturday’s Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Westside Shootout Tournament.

Every school entered in the tournament played three 60-minute long matches.

In its opening match of the day, Three Rivers earned a 1-0 win over Parchment in a shootout.

The Wildcats had all five of its shooters score in the shootout. Connecting on their respective shots on goal were Ryan Lubieniecki, Elliott Weed, Nathan Ritchie, Billy Schnetzler and Ryan Turner.

Brayden Selent made one save for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers lost its second match to Grand Rapids South Christian 6-0 and its final match of the day to Ann Arbor Greenhills 2-0.

Three Rivers entertains Berrien Springs today at 5 p.m. for its home opener.