Wildcats get rematch with Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — Cheers erupted inside the Riviera Theatre in downtown Three Rivers Sunday evening when the pairings for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 4 football playoffs were announced.

A playoff party for the Three Rivers football team was held inside the historic building to celebrate the Wildcats’ 7-2 football season and qualification for the postseason.

Wildcats players, coaching staff and parents, and others involved with the program were treated to a feast of pizza, meat tray, salads and desert trays before the Selection Sunday program aired on Fox Sports Detroit at 7 p.m.

The deafening cheers bouncing off the walls came after Three Rivers’ name showed up on the big movie screen.

Vicksburg (7-2) travels to Three Rivers (7-2) for a Division 4, Region 3, District 1 pre-district playoff game. The other game in the district has Benton Harbor (5-4) visiting Edwardsburg (8-1).



