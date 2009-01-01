Wildcats get another crack at Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — J.J. Wagner and his Three Rivers coaching staff didn’t have far to go to retrieve film on its first-round opponent in the Division 4 state football playoffs.

Upon learning it would face fellow Wolverine Conference rival Vicksburg during the Selection Sunday Show, all Wagner and his staff had to do was rewind the tape from Friday’s 30-20 loss to the Bulldogs. Host Vicksburg denied Three Rivers a share of its first Wolverine Conference championships since 2009. Instead of the Wildcats earning a share of first place with Edwardsburg, a team the ‘Cats beat 21-18 a couple weeks prior, Three Rivers settled for a second-place tie with Vicksburg at 7-2.

Now its on to a Region 3, District 1 playoff matchup between Vicksburg and Three Rivers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Armstrong Field.

Benton Harbor (5-4) visits Edwardsburg (8-1) in the other pre-district game at the same time.

Three Rivers earned the right to host the first-round pre-district game because the ‘Cats had a higher playoff point average than the Bulldogs.

