Wildcats, Falcons, Magi move up in AP state football rankings

THREE RIVERS — Three area high school football teams moved up from last week in the latest Michigan Associated Press state poll released Monday.

Three Rivers, which was ranked No. 5 in last week’s initial AP poll of the season, moved up two positions to No. 3 this week.

J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the season with a 30-0 Wolverine Conference victory on Friday in Otsego.

Edwardsburg, which blasted Dowagiac 51-7 last week in a Wolverine Conference game, remains unbeaten as well at 4-0 and moves up two spots to No. 1.

