Wildcats end Eddies league streak at 25

THREE RIVERS — Nothing lasts forever.

For nearly three years though it must’ve seemed like the Edwardsburg Eddies’ football team was indestructible.

Edwardsburg came into Armstrong Field in Three Rivers Friday night boasting a 25-game winning streak against Wolverine Conference opponents.

That streak finally ended with Three Rivers, the No. 7-ranked team in Division 4, leaving its home turf with a 21-18 win over Division 3 No. 3-ranked Edwardsburg.

“I told the kids afterwards that I can’t remember a group of kids who have played with more heart, grit, and discipline as these guys,” said Three Rivers head coach J. J. Wagner.

“It’s been a long time since anyone has held that team (Edwardsburg) to 18 points. But our kids hung in there and kept their eyes in the right spot, and played their tails off tonight.”

Three Rivers was outgained 321-222 by Edwardsburg’s Wing-T attack, including a 302-23 advantage in the rushing game.

But the Wildcats’ bread and butter is its passing game and its star junior quarterback Jalen Heivilin continued his dominance through the air on a wet and soggy field.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.