THREE RIVERS — There is still a lot at stake as area high school football teams prepare for the final game of the regular season on Friday.

The beat will go on at least another week for at least six of the eight area schools in the Three Rivers Commercial-News coverage area though.

Three Rivers, Constantine, Centreville, Schoolcraft, Colon and White Pigeon have already earned an automatic state playoff berth by winning at least six games.

Three Rivers (8-1) remains the No. 8-ranked team in Division 4 this week following the Wildcats’ 70-0 win at Allegan on Friday.

Edwardsburg (8-0) is still ranked No. 1 in that same division following the Eddies tougher than expected 38-22 win at Vicksburg on Friday.

Three Rivers, coincidentally, will host Vicksburg (3-5) in the annual Swinebone Game at 7 p.m. Friday at Amrstrong Field.

Constantine, which fell to 6-2 following its 58-44 SAC Valley divisional loss at Kalamazoo United on Friday, drops out of the Division 6 rankings this week.