Wildcats drop heartbreaker to Chieftains, 61-60

THREE RIVERS — Of the 21 games the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team played this season, Brian Burg’s team wanted this one the most.

Unfortunately for Three Rivers, the chance to beat Dowagiac slipped through the Wildcats’ hands in the final few seconds as the Chieftains escaped the Purple Palace with a narrow 61-60 Class B district semifinal win Wednesday.

Dowagiac (15-5) advances to Friday’s championship game against Paw Paw (11-11) at 7 p.m.

Three Rivers ends its season 8-13.

This was a very tough one to have end the way it did. We play with so much energy and desire to win but just came up short on the winning end,” Burg said.

“I’m very proud of all of my players. The hardest part is saying goodbye to the seniors. Jensin Blyly, Ashley Manansalsa, and Tirrell Hausmanis. I have been able to coach these guys from middle school to high school. It was nice to see them grow and become such great basketball players on and off the court. I will truly miss all three of them and wish them the best of luck.”

The ‘Cats had lost twice to Dowagiac in the regular season, including a 95-73 setback at home in their second meeting.



