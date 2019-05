THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team earned another Wolverine Conference doubleheader sweep with 4-3 and 8-0 wins at home Monday over Dowagiac in a pair of makeup games.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom half of the seventh inning in game one, Richard Scare reached safely on a Dowagiac error to drive in the winning run for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers scored single runs in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.