Wildcats claw Blue Devils with big first half

THREE RIVERS — Six years ago the Gull Lake Blue Devils left the Wolverine Conference.

Gull Lake joined the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference to compete against other Class A enrollment schools.

The rugged league schedule has been a challenge for Gull Lake, now 2-7 overall following Tuesday’s 64-51 non-conference loss to the Three Rivers Wildcats.

The victory improves Three Rivers to 5-2 overall.

Three Rivers put on an impressive show during the first half in its first appearance at the Purple Palace this season.

The Cats’ only other two scheduled home games so far this season were both postponed.

The Edwardsburg game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 13 and the Plainwell contest will be played Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Three Rivers came out on fire, outscoring Gull Lake 25-14 in the first quarter.

Tirrell Hausmanis, the Cats’ starting 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior center, scored nine of his 10 points during the opening period, including a three-pointer.

Hausmanis also had three assists during the stanza, including a nice dish inside to reserve senior Eric Johnson that helped give the Cats a double-digit lead entering the second period.

Hausmanis also yanked down nine rebounds for Three Rivers.

Johnson (6-4) played the role of unsung hero for Three Rivers on the night with 10 points and 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

“I just try my hardest and try to learn from my mistakes,” Johnson said.

Johnson finished 5-of-8 from the floor on the night.

Johnson had two big offensive rebounds for baskets on back-to-back possessions to start the second period for Three Rivers, extending the Cats’ lead to 15, 29-14.

“Eric makes mistakes every now and then, but he’s quick to get to the basket and can play above the rim,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

Carson Charvat, who led Three Rivers in scoring on the night with 16 points, got the ball inside again to Johnson on Three Rivers’ next possession to cap off a 6-0 run and give his team a 31-14 advantage.

Charvat, Three Rivers’ starting 6-5 strong forward, netted eight of his points in the second stanza.

Gull Lake’s Noah Troop broke the Cats’ momentum with a bucket inside that whittled the lead to 15, 31-16.

Three Rivers outscored Gull Lake 10-9 to finish the half, including a putback and triple by Carson Charvat.

Carson’s younger brother and sophomore small forward Gavin Charvat capped off the half by banking in a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to put his ballclub up 41-25 entering halftime.

“We came out with the mindset tonight that we wanted to dominate from the start of the game until the end of it. We played a great first half and had a bit of a lapse in the third quarter with seven turnovers,” Burg said.

