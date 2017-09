THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team earned a 4-1 non-conference win at home Thursday over the Schoolcraft Eagles.

Three Rivers scored its first three goals in the first half for a 3-0 advantage.

Scoring for the Wildcats in the opening 40 minutes were Anthony Salinas, Dan Foura and Lucas Jenkins.

Braeden Selent added the final goal for Three Rivers in the second half.