Wildcats’ varsity linksters seventh; JVs win league jamboree

SOUTH HAVEN — The Three Rivers varsity and junior varsity boys’ golf teams were both in action Wednesday in a Wolverine Conference Jamboree at South Haven.

The Wildcats varsity team competed in their jamboree at Hawkshead Golf Club, while the jayvee event was held at Beeches Golf Club.

Three Rivers shot a seventh-place score of 186 in the varsity match.

Otsego won the nine-hole event with 151. Plainwell (163) claimed second place followed by Allegan (170), Vicksburg (173), Edwardsburg (177), Sturgis (182), Three Rivers, Paw Paw (192), South Haven (194) and Dowagiac (195).

Ty Rayman of Otsego and Edwardsburg’s Carter Goodson shared medalist honors with a two-under par score of 34.

