Wildcats’ runners achieve personal bests in Rock ‘N’ Run Invite

DOWAGIAC — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in Thursday’s Rock ‘n’ Run Invitational at Dowagiac Middle School course.

Three Rivers finished fifth in the girls’ meet with 114 points and the boys ended in ninth with 251.

White Pigeon’s boys finished with 279 points, good for 12th place.

Leading the Three Rivers boys’ effort was Logan Borst with a time of 18:30, which was good for 32nd place.

Also figuring in the Wildcats’ scoring were Cole Appoloni (37th, 18:42), Donald Munro (47th, 19:06), Colby Hasse (87th, 20:23) and Elian Castro (143rd, 24:41).

“The team had a great night as we continue to improve. Logan, Cole, Donald and Elian all ran lifetime best times. We are starting to run our best late in the season when it is the most important,” said Three Rivers boys coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

