Wildcats’ defense sabotages Tigers

THREE RIVERS — One more to go.

There were no letdowns at Armstrong Field Friday night as Three Rivers’ defense forced four first-half turnovers and never let up on the gas pedal in an easy 42-6 Wolverine Conference football win over outmanned-Allegan.

Three Rivers’ win improves them to 7-1 and keeps them in a first-place tie for first with Edwardsburg. The ‘Cats need a win next week at Vicksburg to secure a share of the league title with the Eddies.

Allegan falls to 1-7. Three Rivers built itself a 35-0 halftime lead to set the running clock in motion to start the second half.

“Anytime you can win the turnover battle and score on them that will win you ballgames,” said Three Rivers coach J.J. Wagner.

“We played well defensively. Our offense too, but we still have some work to do on our running game. We came out and executed well in the first half. I thought our offensive line showed improvement too.”

The Wildcats built a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Garrett McDonald scored on a three-yard run and Heivilin added an 11-yard keeper. Bryce Morlan was successful on both PATs for the ‘Cats.

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.