Wildcat wrestlers finish fifth in Mark Bosse Invite in Hart

HART — The Three Rivers varsity wrestling team traveled north of Muskegon Saturday to compete in the Mark Bosse Hart Invitational Saturday.

Jeff Smith’s Wildcats finished fifth out of 16 schools that competed in the tournament.

“The boys did an amazing job, especially Michael Draper and Tyler Moore who each finished the day with a pin in their respective matches,” said Three Rivers coach Jeff Smith.

Moore finished first in the 215-pound division, including a pin in his championship match.

Finishing second for Three Rivers were Lucas Jenkins (103) and Chris Morrill (140).

Michael Draper (171) finished 4-1 for third place for Three Rivers.

