Wildcat tennis team pulls out narrow win

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers pulled out a narrow 4-3 non-conference boys’ tennis win at home Monday over Hillsdale.

Three Rivers earned wins at three of the four doubles flights to help the Wildcats come away with the victory.

Both teams defaulted at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 singles, Colby Hartzell from Three Rivers lost to Sergio Hernandez-Lobatto 0-6, 0-6. At No. 2, Isaac Adams from Three Rivers fell to Xander Sallous 4-6, 1-6. At No. 3, Riley Lewis from Three Rivers defeated Ethan York 6-2, 7-5.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers tandem of David Green and Jaxson Gilleylen earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Brad Herring and Christopher Butters.

At No. 2 doubles, Three Rivers’ duo of Brady Minnard and Joshua Moore dropped a 4-6, 6-2, 4-10 decision to Jacob VanCamp and Kreyzon Philipp.

At No. 3 doubles, Kayden Stratton and Gio Gioiosa from Three Rivers topped Andrew Hollister and Adrew Champion 6-4, 6-3.

At No. 4 double, Landon Grubbs and Alex Bryant from Three Rivers earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ben Brock and Cooper Eggleston.

