Wildcat soccer salvages tie with Rams

SOUTH HAVEN — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team earned a 2-2 Wolverine Conference tie at South Haven Monday.

Scoring goals for Three Rivers were Anthony Salinas off an assist by Braden Rohm and Matthew Lough, while Derek Veenstra recorded an unassisted goal.

“It was a back and forth battle all game. We controlled most of the match but couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net,” said Three Rivers head coach Travis Shubnell.

Shubnell singled out the play of Jared Lubieniecki who played a great match for the ‘Cats.