Home / Home

Wildcat soccer drops hard-fought match at home to Otsego

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 3-1 Wolverine Conference match at home Monday to Otsego.
Otsego built itself a 2-0 advantage after the first half of play.
Three Rivers scored its only goal of the night at the 37:31 mark of the second half.
Scoring the Wildcats’ only goal was off a header by Derek Veenstra following a cross from Justin Garza.
Three Rivers goal keeper Brandon Grafe registered 12 save.
Otsego added its third goal in the second half.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here