Wildcat soccer drops hard-fought match at home to Otsego
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 3-1 Wolverine Conference match at home Monday to Otsego.
Otsego built itself a 2-0 advantage after the first half of play.
Three Rivers scored its only goal of the night at the 37:31 mark of the second half.
Scoring the Wildcats’ only goal was off a header by Derek Veenstra following a cross from Justin Garza.
Three Rivers goal keeper Brandon Grafe registered 12 save.
Otsego added its third goal in the second half.