Wildcat soccer drops hard-fought match at home to Otsego

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 3-1 Wolverine Conference match at home Monday to Otsego.

Otsego built itself a 2-0 advantage after the first half of play.

Three Rivers scored its only goal of the night at the 37:31 mark of the second half.

Scoring the Wildcats’ only goal was off a header by Derek Veenstra following a cross from Justin Garza.

Three Rivers goal keeper Brandon Grafe registered 12 save.

Otsego added its third goal in the second half.