Wildcat runners turn in solid performances at Early Bird Invite

PORTAGE — Cross country season officially got underway with the Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ team participating in Friday’s Portage Early Bird Invitational held at Portage West Middle School.

In the girls’ race, Three Rivers finished with 290 points for 10th place. Rockford won the event with 72.

Carissa Kelley led Three Rivers with a time of 21:52 for 41st place.

Natalie Kelley was next for the Lady Cats (53rd, 22:26) followed by Kaitlin Ritchie (74th, 23:25), Samantha Mohney (92nd, 24:02) and Grace Bowers (118th, 24:41) to conclude the team scoring.

Three Rivers also got good performances from Karlie Burks (124th, 24:47), Stephanie McLochlin (133rd, 25:18), Kiara Kamptner (198th, 27:30), Kerrigan Borst (226th, 29:08) and Lily Solis (260th, 34:27).

“All of our returning runners ran faster this year at this meet than they did last year. We had two of our freshmen finish in the top five scoring positions on our team,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach Josh Bell.

“Last season we finished in 11th place at this meet and this year we were 10th. It was a great day for running and a good start to the season.”

Three Rivers finished 18th in the boys’ race with 540 points. Hudsonville (63) took first.

Leading the way for Three Rivers’ boys was junior Dan Foura with a time of 20:08 for 136th place.

Also in the top five for Three Rivers were Logan Borst (137th, 20:10), Colby Hasse (159th, 20:32), Cole Appoloni (224th, 21:45) and Nathan Ritchie (225th, 21:45).

Richard Scare (261st, 22:31) also competed for Three Rivers.

“The team competed outstandingly today. Several guys were running in their first ever cross country race. The goal was to make it through the race and gain experience for the season. I feel we accomplished that as a group today,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.