Wildcat runners swept by Rams

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were both defeated at home Tuesday by the South Haven Rams in a pair of Wolverine Conference Meets at Meyer-Broadway Park.

South Haven earned a 22-33 win over Three Rivers in the boys’ meet, while the Lady Wildcats dropped a 20-36 decision.

Logan Borst ran a third-place time of 20:04 for Three Rivers on the 5,000-meter course that consisted of rolling hills and wooded areas.

Finishing next for Three Rivers was Cole Appoloni with a fourth-place time of 20:26 followed by Donald Munro (7th, 21:28), Colby Hasse (9th, 23:09), Nathan Ritchie (10th, 23:34) and Richard Scare (11th, 24:23).

“The team competed very well tonight. Our top three guys tonight we’re all significantly faster than at our first home meet. This shows we’re improving as a group. I believe the team knows how much work we have left to do but are happy with the direction we’re moving,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

Despite his team’s loss, Three Rivers girls’ coach Josh Bell was very pleased with his Lady Cats’ performance.

“Our girls ran better times tonight then they did for our previous race here. They have been running here on our home course enough to be familiar with the challenges of the course, so that helped give them an advantage,” Bell said.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.