Wildcat runners place 17th at MSU Spartans Invitational

EAST LANSING — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in the Bronze Division in the annual Michigan State Spartans’ Invitational on Friday in East Lansing.

Alex Schmidtendorff’s Wildcat boys’ team finished in 17th place with a team score of 467.

Chelsea won the boys’ meet with 70 points.

In the girls’ meet, St. Ursula from Toledo was champion with 130 points. Three Rivers placed 17th place with 457 points out of 37 teams.

“Today was a great day for our team. We were only allowed to race 10 athletes, due the JV race being canceled. Several guys offered to sit out allowing teammates a chance to run. Guys made the most out of this opportunity and competed well,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

“The team set a goal of finishing in the top half of the field, which they accomplished and running PR’s. While we only had two PR’s most of the team was within seconds of their season-best time. They’re looking forward to Tuesday when we host Edwardsburg and getting another conference dual meet win.”