Wildcat runners drop close meets on home course with Eddies

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ cross country teams dropped a pair of Wolverine Conference Meets Tuesday on their home course at Meyer-Broadway Park to the Edwardsburg Eddies.

The Wildcat boys runners suffered a heartbreaking 26-29 loss, while the Lady Cats fell 27-29.

In the boys’ meet, Three Rivers’ top runner on the day was Cole Appoloni who finished second in a time of 20:07.

Colby Hasse (3rd, 20:35), Donald Munro (5th, 21:25), Richard Scare (9th, 22:42) and Nathan Ritchie (10th, 23:26) rounded out the ‘Cats’ scoring.

“This was a hard loss. The team competed hard and raced position well. We came up a little short in a few spots and couldn’t come up with the win. While it’s disappointing that we didn’t get the win, I was proud of the effort the team gave,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

Three Rivers suffered another tough loss in the girls’ meet.

“I challenged the team to run against Edwardsburg’s runners instead of concentrating on running a specific time or pace. The girls responded very well, I’m very proud of their efforts. We ended up running about even with the Eddies’ runners but lost by two points, which is just about as close as you can get in cross country scoring,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach Josh Bell.

“We needed the Wolverine Conference win, but I’m happy that my team ran competitively against Edwardsburg.”

The following girls ran faster this week than they did on the same course two weeks ago: Carissa Kelley, Lauren Berneking, Kerrigan Borst, Madison Bowers, Lily Solis, Karlie Burks, Chloe Hewitt, Kiara Kamptner, Stephanie McLochlin, Samantha Mohney and Kaitlin Ritchie.

Carissa Kelley was Three Rivers’ top runner in second place with a time of 22:29.

Mohney (5th, 24:25), McLochlin (6th, 24:35), Burks (7th, 24:59) and Ritchie (9th, 25:16) concluded Three Rivers’ scoring.

Other finishers for the Lady Cats included Madison Bowers (10th, 25:39), Gracie Bowers (11th, 26:07), Kamptner (14th, 27:57), Janetta Kiser (15th, 28:30), Alexandria Deel (16th, 28:56), Borst (17th, 29:34), Jessica Barnes (19th, 30:12), Hewitt (20th, 30:18), Mikayla Copley (21st, 30:21), Berneking (23rd, 32:12), Brady (24th, 33:32), and Nicole Ambs (25th, 34:01).

Spartan Invite

Three Rivers participated in last Friday’s Spartan Invitational at Michigan State University.

The Wildcats finished 37th in the boys’ meet with 687 points.

Hasse finished 121st in 19:10 for Three Rivers.

Other Wildcat varsity finishers included Appoloni (127th, 19:15), Borst (170th, 19:49), Munro (231st, 20:52), Ritchie (239th, 21:06) and Scare (262nd, 22:03).

Three Rivers scored 687 points to finish 27th in the girls’ race.

Carissa Kelley was the Lady Cats’ top runner with a time of 22:02 good for 73rd place.

Also figuring in the varsity scoring for Three Rivers were Natalie Kelley (114th, 22:55.5), Kaitlin Ritchie (145th, 23:28.6), Karlie Burks (160th, 23:48) and Gracie Bowers (212th, 24:49.2).

Madsion Bowers (214th, 24:50.6) and Stephanie McLochlin (237th, 26:27.7) also competed in the varsity race for Three Rivers.

Janetta Kiser of Three Rivers finished 374th in the jayvee race with a time of 26:42.1.

Also competing for the Lady Cats were Kerrigan Borst (408th, 27:04.7). Alexandria Deel (507th, 28:21.4), Kiara Kamptner (510th, 28:25), Chloe Hewitt (576th, 29:17.4), Mikayla Copley (544th, 30:39.4), Nicole Ambs (666th, 31:02.9), Lauren Berneking (680th, 31:26.4), Erin Brady (683rd, 31:30.5), Jessica Barnes (695th, 31:43.8) and Lily Solis (758th, 34:36.0).

Centreville girls

win Mendon Invite

MENDON — Centreville’s girls cross country team won Saturday’s Mendon Invitational with 97 points.

Mendon’s boys team finished third with 69, and Centreville earned sixth with 135.

Abagail Schlabach, a freshman, led Centreville’s effort with a sixth-place finish of 20:53.59).

Also figuring in the scoring for Centreville’s girls team were Gabriella Schlabach (8th, 21:10.09), Asia Pratel (22nd, 23:13.19), Morgan Walton (30th, 23:59.28) and Cayla Ferrier (36th, 24:45.90).

Also in the Lady Bulldogs’ top seven were Paige Walton (40th, 25:06.24) and Alexa Jackson (41st, 25:07.41).

Justus Chupp of Centreville finished second in 17:29.99.

The other Bulldog scorers were Ross Hunter (30th, 19:46.04), Dustin Schwenk (40th, 20:30.07), Andrew Cropsey (43rd, 20:40) and Terence Brueck (48th, 20:59.04).

Also in the Bulldogs’ top seven were Chad Spence (53rd, 21:13.63) and Jacob Miller (64th, 22:01.04).

Keaton Crotser paced Mendon with a sixth-place time of 18:15.26.

Dakota Ames (18th, 18:55.67) was next for the Hornets followed by Colin Steinberger (22nd, 19:14.33), Connor Henckel (25th, 19:28.07) and Wyatt Cupp (27th, 19:32.77).

Completing Mendon’s top seven were Jacob Dudley (28th, 19:36.87) and Nik Andaverde (58th, 21:32.72).