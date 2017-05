Wildcat netters tie Berrien Springs

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team salvaged a 4-4 tie with Berrien Springs Tuesday at home.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers won by forfeit. At No. 2, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers lost to Callie Stoub 1-6, 0-6. At No. 3, Abby Springer of Three Rivers fell to Ramsden Holets 1-6, 1-6. At No. 4, Megan Jacobs from Three Rivers lost to Kaitlyn Williams 3-6, 5-7.

At No. 1 doubles, Mary Miller and Brianna Kupiec of Three Rivers were defeated by Sydney Hildebrand and Lilly Jillson 3-6, 1-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Amy Abel and Olivia Guy of Three Rivers defeated Jacklyn Aisbro and Jocelyn Pletcher 6-2, 6-3.

At No. 3 doubles, Anna Dong and Lucy Dong of Three Rivers were victorious over Alysia Mongkau and Jeonghyeon Bae 7-5, 6-3.

At No. 4 doubles, Three Rivers’ Kayla Crippin and Mykala Dunson won 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 against Napas Ruetaijetoharoen and Kati Brightbill.