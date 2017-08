Wildcat netters salvage tie

PENNFIELD — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team opened its season Friday by earning a 3-3 tie at Battle Creek Pennfield in a non-conference match.

Both teams were short on players and both teams forfeited a couple of flights.

Three Rivers got wins from its top three singles players.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers defeated Landon Saxton 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

At No. 2 singles, Jacob Turner of Three Rivers earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Kyle Liggett.

At No. 3 singles, Calvin Trammell of Three Rivers topped Jake Jones 6-2, 6-2.