Wildcat netters fall to Otsego

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team dropped a 5-3 Wolverine Conference match at Otsego Wednesday.

At No. 1 singles, Three Rivers’ Erin Taylor defeated Lauren Layman 6-4, 6-1.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers lost to Shay Reisch 4-6, 2-6.

At No. 3 singles, Bri Kupiec of Three Rivers defeated Victoria Scheer 6-1, 6-4.

At No. 4 singles, Megan Jacobs of Three Rivers fell to Alley Cole 1-6, 1-6.

At No. 1 doubles, Cayley Svoboda and Mykala Dunson of Three Rivers dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision to Ellie Bronkema and Anna Watson.

At No. 2 doubles, Audrey Dickerson and Katherine Miller of Three Rivers were defeated 0-6, 1-6 by Courson Babb and Ashlynn Hammon.

At No. 3 doubles, Three Rivers’ duo of Samantha Haydon and Izzy Marvin lost 0-6, 0-6 to Maley Ferell and Gina Ferell.

At No. 4 doubles, Three Rivers’ tandem of Breanna Roberts and Angeli Carrasquero beat Mya Mitchell and Farrah Avappo 6-1, 6-4.