Wildcat netters dealt two non-league losses at Galesburg-Augusta

GALESBURG — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a pair of non-league matches Tuesday at Galesburg-Augusta to the host school and Bronson by identical 4-3 scores.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers defeated Cameron Wing from Galesburg-Augusta 6-4, 6-2. Seifert edged Bronson’s Brenden Bell 8-5 in a pro-set.

At No. 2 singles, Three Rivers’ Jacob Turner lost to Galesburg-Augusta’s Brandon Burrill 3-6, 6-3, 13-15. Turner lost to Brett Sikorski of Bronson 5-8.

At No. 3 singles, Calvin Trammell of Three Rivers defeated Markus Lamphear from Galesburg-Augusta 6-1, 6-1. Trammell whipped Bowen McCollough from Bronson 8-0.

At No. 4 singles, Tim Lingk from Three Rivers received a win by forfeit against Galesburg-Augusta. Lingk beat Bronson’s Bryce Bucklin 8-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Dhruvil Patel and Colby Hartzell of Three Rivers lost to Zack Nantz and Nick Spencer 3-6, 4-6. Patel and Hartzell lost to Bronson’s duo of Lucas Disbro and Brandon Hyska 0-8.

At No. 2 doubles, Lars Lung and Lennard Wrigge of Three Rivers lost to Toby Lear and Caleb Lear from Galesburg-Augusta 1-6, 0-6. Lung and Wrigge fell to Bronson’s Ryan Wisman and Billy Balowski 1-8.

At No. 3 doubles, Dan Waltz and David Green from Three Rivers lost to Cameron Rupert and Josh Bolhivus of Galesburg-Augusta 6-7 (3-7), 0-6. Waltz and Green lost to Graham Eley and Mason Harris of Bronson 3-8.

Three Rivers, Galesburg-Augusta and Bronson all forfeited both matches at No. 4 doubles.