Wildcat netters bow to Bridgman

ST. JOSEPH — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 7-1 non-conference decision to Bridgman in a match played at the South Shore Racquet Club in St. Joseph.

Inclement weather forced the match to be played indoors.

“Today was the first time some of our team members have ever played indoors and the first time for the rest since last season. It took them a little bit to get used to the indoor environment,” said Three Rivers coach Scott Turner.

“All most everyone had a little trouble in the first set. But came back to play better their second set. So that was a plus.”

Calvin Trammell notched the only win for Three Rivers at No. 3 singles where he defeated Caleb Kroeze 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers lost to Nick Boyd 3-6, 0-6. At No. 2, Jacob Turner of Three Rivers fell to Tim Dunkel 5-7, 2-6. Three Rivers forfeited the No. 4 singles match.

At No. 1 doubles, Dhruvil Patel and Colby Hartzell of Three Rivers lost to Sam Polym and Andrew Thomas 0-6, 3-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Tim Lingk and Lars Lung of Three Rivers fell to Caleb Barker and Blake Newton 3-6, 6-7 (7-9).

At No 3 doubles, Dan Waltz and David Green of Three Rivers were defeated by Adam Knigga and Chase Strother 0-6, 2-6.

Three Rivers forfeited the No. 4 doubles match.