Wildcat linksters take sixth in Wolverine Conference Tournament

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team competed in the Wolverine Conference Championships Thursday at Four Lakes Country Club in Edwardsburg.

Three Rivers finished sixth in the 18-hole event with a score of 373.

Otsego won the tournament with a score of 331. Edwardsburg (339) took second followed by Plainwell (340), Paw Paw (361), Vicksburg (365), Three Rivers, Allegan (377), Dowagiac (383), Sturgis (388) and South Haven (410).

Three Rivers senior Weston Geans shot 92 and earned All-Conference honors, while junior Calvin Trammell shot his personal best score of 80 in the tournament to earn honorable mention status.

Parker Jackson (99), Jacob Turner (102) and Jeff Haifley (102) rounded out the Wildcats’ scoring.

In the final team standings, Otsego finished as conference champion. Plainwell earned second followed by Edwardsburg in third, Vicksburg and Allegan tied for fourth, Paw Paw was sixth, Three Rivers took seventh, Sturgis was eighth, Dowagiac ninth and South Haven finished in 10th place.

It was a very windy day at Four Lakes CC as Edwardsburg hosted the Wolverine Conference tournament on Thursday May 18, 2017. The conditions were challenging, but the Three Rivers team had one of their best showings of the season.



There are only two events left on the teams schedule, Monday in the Battle Creek Lakeview invite and Wednesday the 31st for the MHSAA regionals.